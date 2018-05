Saudische Luftschläge töten erneut wichtige Houthi-Mitglieder

Incredible footage from #Yemen 🇾🇪#Saudi jets drop a bomb near the funeral of Salah Al-Samad, a senior Yemeni politician recently assassinated by Saudi.

Yemenis didn't even flinch, let alone show any fear. This is why Saudi can never defeat Yemen. pic.twitter.com/Ka8rfngqFd

— Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) April 30, 2018