Türkischer Soldat in Afrin getötet

Turkey has sent members of Grey Wolves, the extreme nationalist & racist Turks, to indoctrinate kids at an orphanage in Afrin.

Another sick detail: the orphanage is named after an 18th century Syrian assassin (Suleyman al-Halabi) from Aleppo, who killed a French general in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/rR3pXgIv2p

— Mekut (@Mekut_Mallet) February 7, 2019